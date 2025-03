Two Meatballs in the Kitchen plans to expand its Italian restaurant concept into the Naples area soon to replace The Warehouse Cuisine & Cocktails, which permanently closed March 19 after a nearly eight-year run on the north side of Immokalee Road just east of Collier Boulevard.

The vacated site will be the first Collier County location for Two Meatballs in the Kitchen, which has two locations in Lee County – the original that launched in south Fort Myers in 2008 and its Cape Coral counterpart that opened in 2020. In Collier, Two Meatballs is leasing the freestanding 5,400-square-foot restaurant space at 9010 Bellaire Bay Drive, said Franco Russo, co-owner of the local restaurant brand.

“We are excited about it. It’s a great market and obviously a good building,” Russo said. “I really do love the space and the building and the location and the restaurants around us that do well. I think it’s a good next step for Two Meatballs.”

