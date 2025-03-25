Voodoo Brewing Co. closing its doors in Downtown Fort Myers

WINK News
Sleep apnea affects nearly 39 million people in the United States, with many more potentially undiagnosed due to the traditional requirement of a clinical sleep study.
The real estate market in Southwest Florida is experiencing a shift, raising questions about whether now is the right time to buy a house.
Fort Myers-based Lee Health System Inc. filed a lawsuit this week against Miami-based Nicklaus Children’s Hospital over a lease dispute for Golisano Children’s Health Center in North Naples.
Two Meatballs in the Kitchen plans to expand its Italian restaurant concept into the Naples area soon to replace The Warehouse Cuisine & Cocktails, which permanently closed March 19 after a nearly eight-year run on the north side of Immokalee Road just east of Collier Boulevard.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has awarded $389 million in grants to improving water quality and quantity throughout the state.
Children in Collier County with a sweet tooth can receive a free dental screening this weekend at several locations.
Nastar Roofing Enterprises Inc.’s owner and office administrator have both been sentenced to prison for federal tax fraud.
Collier County commissioners are set to discuss a new safety ordinance for bicycles and e-bikes on Tuesday.
The Weather Authority is tracking a mostly cloudy Tuesday, with isolated inland storms expected throughout the afternoon.
While construction may dampen your commute, WINK News traffic anchor Rachel Cox-Rosen, in this web-exclusive feature, knows the best way to traverse the roadways.
Fort Myers is asking residents to help shape its future by updating its comprehensive plan, which has not been revised since 2008.
The debate over the size of a popular resort on Captiva Island continues, with concerns now extending beyond just building heights.
Spring break in Southwest Florida is in full swing, with Fort Myers Beach buzzing with thousands of tourists.
The roads on Colonial Boulevard are notorious for traffic congestion and crashes, but there might be hope on the horizon.
Voodoo Brewing, a restaurant and craft brewery in Downtown Fort Myers, will be closing its doors at the end of March.
In a statement posted to the brewery’s Instagram and Facebook story on Monday night, owners Keith and Mashelle Towles stated the brewery will close on March 30.
The post mentions difficulties such as hurricanes and road and bridge closures as well as other obstacles as reasons for the closure.
The brewery will announce details on a closing sale soon.
Voodoo Brewing Company is a franchise that began in 2005 and has since expanded corporate locations and franchise locations. The Fort Myers location was the first to open in Florida.
The brewery thanked customers for their support and asked customers to share any special memories or photos they have with them on social media.
WINK News has reached out to the owners for comment but has not heard back yet.