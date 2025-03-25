WINK News

Voodoo Brewing Co. closing its doors in Downtown Fort Myers

Voodoo Brewing, a restaurant and craft brewery in Downtown Fort Myers, will be closing its doors at the end of March.

In a statement posted to the brewery’s Instagram and Facebook story on Monday night, owners Keith and Mashelle Towles stated the brewery will close on March 30.

The post mentions difficulties such as hurricanes and road and bridge closures as well as other obstacles as reasons for the closure.

The brewery will announce details on a closing sale soon.

Voodoo Brewing Company is a franchise that began in 2005 and has since expanded corporate locations and franchise locations. The Fort Myers location was the first to open in Florida. 

The brewery thanked customers for their support and asked customers to share any special memories or photos they have with them on social media.

WINK News has reached out to the owners for comment but has not heard back yet.

