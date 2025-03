Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a mostly cloudy Tuesday, with isolated inland storms expected throughout the afternoon.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Tuesday is looking drier along the coast with the isolated storms favoring communities around Lake Okeechobee throughout the afternoon and evening.”

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy and humid conditions will prevail throughout Tuesday.

While coastal communities are looking to stay drier today, isolated storms will develop and favor our inland communities before heading East this afternoon and evening.

Highs will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday

Mild and humid start for your Wednesday morning.

While drier conditions are forecast, there is a chance for a stray shower throughout the day. We’ll also see more sunshine with a mixture of sun and clouds.

Highs top out in the mid-80s.

Thursday

Thursday morning starts mostly clear and pleasant, with slightly less humid conditions.

We’ll see a lot of sunshine Thursday afternoon, with a mostly sunny sky.

Temperatures continue to be quite warm for the afternoon, with highs in the mid- to upper 80s.