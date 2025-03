Credit: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman who allegedly violated her bond as she was caught trafficking and possessing several forms of drugs.

Deputies arrested Samantha James, 29, on Monday after being seen in the parking lot of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet at 4300 Kings Highway in Port Charlotte. She had an active felony arrest warrant.

The CCSO narcotics unit and strategic targeted area response teams were called to the scene to take James into custody.

Upon approaching her, James allegedly attempted to flee from deputies in her gold Jeep Cherokee, backing up and striking another parked vehicle.

James then drove off and struck a tree head-on in the parking lot.

She then exited her Jeep to begin running away from deputies. They caught up to her quickly and apprehended her.

Upon her arrest, James had the following drugs inside her vehicle.

16 grams of fentanyl

72.4 grams of meth

4.7 grams of cocaine

51 grams of marijuana

10.9 grams of alprazolam

10.8 grams of psilocybin

Credit: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

James has been charged with violation of supervisor release, trafficking in both meth and fentanyl and possession of cocaine, marijuana, alprazolam and psilocybin.

She is being held at the Charlotte County Jail without bond.