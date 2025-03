Fort Myers may soon see new traffic cameras installed in school zones along McGregor Boulevard.

City Councilman Liston Bochette is pushing for this change in an effort to slow down drivers and enforce an ordinance restricting large trucks.

Residents along McGregor Boulevard have expressed frustration with the current situation.

Signs prohibiting heavy trucks and the ordinance passed in February seem to be ineffective. Cathy Maquad, a resident of the area, described the situation as “really scary.”

“There are little kids that play out on this street,” said Maquad. “God forbid, one of these days they’re going to get hit because they don’t understand, or they just, you know, being kids.”

Another resident, Sharon Voto, echoed these concerns, noting the speeding vehicles she hears frequently.

“It’s insane,” said Voto. “It’s crazy that they drive at the speed that they do.”

Councilman Bochette believes traffic cameras will help.

“I look at McGregor Boulevard, which is a raceway, and there’s three or four school crossings there,” he said. “This could help. I’m encouraged.”

Bochette plans to follow Cape Coral’s example, where cameras in school zones capture license plate numbers of speeders. After a warning period, drivers receive a $100 fine in the mail, which funds the cameras.

“This will help the police do their job without costing human resources to have someone sit there and watch,” Bochette said. “If it works there, we can expand it throughout the city.”

The Fort Myers Police Department has yet to issue any tickets under the current ordinance, as the rules are seen as vague. They plan to make new recommendations to the city council.

Councilman Bochette plans to introduce this initiative at Monday’s workshop. Residents hope that this measure will lead to safer streets for everyone.