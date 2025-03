Credit: Joey Nelson

Warning: The images provided below are graphic. Discretion is advised.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is conducting a necropsy on a manatee that washed ashore on Big Hickory Island.

WINK News viewer Joey Nelson took the images of the deceased manatee on Monday. Credit: Joey Nelson Credit: Joey Nelson

WINK News contacted the FWC regarding the cause of death of the manatee. Their response confirmed that the death was caused by acute impact trauma from a watercraft collision.

FWC reminds boaters to remain vigilant while boating and watch out for manatees as the slow-moving mammals naturally disperse from their winter refuges.

A statement by FWC says, “Spotting manatees in the water can be challenging, but going slow and looking out below helps boaters and personal watercraft users better spot manatees in the area. When on the water, you can help manatees by wearing polarized glasses, following all manatee protection zones, keeping an eye out for visible snouts or manatee ‘footprints’ — large circles on the water that are indicators that manatees are below the surface, and always giving manatees space.”

The FWC records manatee mortalities throughout the state monthly.

The data provided above reads the recorded deaths since Jan. 1.

Locally, 10 deaths were reported in Charlotte County, one by watercraft, eight not necropsied, and one whose mortality was undetermined.

In Lee County, five were killed by watercraft, five perinatal, eight from natural causes, one from cold stress, 34 not necropsied and one undetermined—totaling 54 deaths.

Currently, Lee County remains the deadliest location for the aquatic mammal.

Two not necropsied deaths were counted in Collier County.

In Orlando, in celebration of Manatee Awareness Day, Seaworld Orlando announced a historic milestone, reaching 1,000 rehabilitated manatees.

In collaboration with state, federal and nonprofit organizations, Seaworld rescues, rehabilitates and releases injured manatees in its nearly five-decade-long conservation effort.

According to Seaworld, in 2024, they rescued 61 manatees and were able to rehabilitate and return 38 manatees.