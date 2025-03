Weight loss drugs are changing the game for those looking to shed pounds.

However, they come with an important consideration: while they help curb appetite, maintaining proper nutrition is crucial.

“When you’re on these medications, one of the challenges is you don’t have an appetite, you don’t feel hungry, you don’t have your cravings, and that’s a good thing. That’s what helps people stay on track, but you still have to eat, and when you eat, you need to know how to eat healthfully,” said Lillian Craggs, a registered dietitian with Cleveland Clinic.

Craggs emphasized that people on weight loss medications should focus on a balanced diet to avoid vitamin deficiencies.

Depending on one’s age, different vitamins and minerals may be necessary, and a multivitamin can sometimes suffice.

She advised sticking to three meals a day and limiting snacks, particularly junk food.

“If we’re looking at, say, some egg whites, maybe some egg whites with some vegetables scrambled into it, or an egg white omelet, that’s a really nice form of protein, and it’s very lean, and you’re getting some of your vegetables. You can have a little side of some oatmeal—that’ll give you some nice healthy carbs and some more fiber. What a great way to start the day,” said Craggs.

Staying hydrated is also important to prevent constipation.

Craggs noted that these medications are not a one-size-fits-all solution, and individuals should work closely with their health professionals.

Weight training is another vital factor to consider. While the medications are effective, they may lead to muscle loss along with fat.

Consult with a healthcare provider for more guidance on managing nutrition while using weight loss medication.