Estero’s own Gianna Clemente is making her third appearance in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

“It’s just such a special week, I think, for everybody, ” Clemente said. “No matter how many times you’ve played, getting to play Augusta National is just such an honor. I’ve been lucky enough to play four times, and it’s just incredible.”

The 17-year-old finished tied for fifth in last year’s tournament and enters this one fresh off an impressive 2024, during which she was named the AJGA Girls Player of the Year.

“That was one of my biggest goals for 2024, probably my biggest goal. That was a big deal for me.”

The rising star is on her way to going pro.

She told WINK News playing in competitive tournaments like next week’s is ideal for her budding career.

“These high-pressure events are really where I thrive the most, so I think just playing a lot of tournaments is really good for me. It’s my happy place, right? Just being competitive.”

Gianna hits the links all over the world, but the upcoming Augusta National event stands out from the rest.

“I’m just trying to go out there and have fun with my dad on the bag. I think when I’m the calmest and just happy on the golf course, I think that’s when I play my best so just trying not to put too much pressure on myself.”

With three top-seven finishes already under her belt this spring, Gianna is set for a strong showing in her next round at Augusta National.

The Augusta National Women’s Amateur tees off next Wednesday, during which Gianna will compete with 70 of the top young golfers representing 18 different countries.