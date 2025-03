A new traffic plan on the Matanzas Pass Bridge seeks to get first responders to Fort Myers Beach faster.

Smoke and mist filled the air as the Fort Myers Beach Fire District battled flames at a house on the island. A downed power line caused the fire.

Another fire on the island was sparked by grilling too close to a home.

Regardless of the cause, response times are crucial once a fire starts.

“I’ve heard a few times when our folks have said we’re delayed due to traffic,” said Scott Wirth, the fire chief for Fort Myers Beach Fire Control District.

Wirth said that delays began after construction started and continued on the Matanzas Pass Bridge. Station 32, located off the island, must use the bridge, which is now reduced to two lanes. The third lane, previously used for pulling over, is closed.

The drive on the bridge is normally bumper to bumper, taking three minutes to get across. This is a significant delay when every second counts for emergency crews.

“So, we worked with the town,” Wirth said.

If an emergency arises, the town’s rangers will use two-way radios to halt outgoing traffic and clear an entire lane for emergency vehicles.

The plan aims to clear the lane before emergency vehicles reach the bridge, ensuring faster response times.