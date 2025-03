Two and a half years after Hurricane Ian, timeshare owners at Mariners Boathouse and Windward Passage Resort on Fort Myers Beach are still unable to access their properties.

WINK News investigated the issue and uncovered some answers, though they may not be what owners hoped to hear.

David Gliedo, a timeshare owner at Mariners Boathouse, expressed his frustration.

“It’s embarrassing. Nothing’s been done,” said Gliedo.

Despite repeated calls, Gliedo and other owners have only been met with voicemail when attempting to contact the company.

“That, I think, is what’s going on. They have nothing good to say, so they don’t say anything,” said Gliedo.

Gliedo, who has continued to pay fees for his timeshare, shared his disappointment over the lack of progress.

“It’s been over two and a half [years]. Now you’d think somebody’s making some progress,” he said.

He noted that invoices for 2024 were sent out in November 2023, painting a positive picture of repairs. However, he said that when someone visited the site in January, they found no visible progress.

Seeking further clarity, WINK News spoke with a representative from R.L. James, the company contracted for the repairs.

The representative revealed that work had paused due to a lack of funds from Mariners Boathouse and mentioned issues with insurance claims.

A post made by Mariners Boathouse in January addressed these concerns, stating, “Regarding the work schedule and reopening date, we understand the importance of this information, but due to factors beyond the general contractor’s control, such as funding and insurance, we are unable to provide a specific date at this time.”

For Gliedo and other owners, the uncertainty remains the most pressing issue.

“They got nothing completed yet, so sooner or later, the truth has got to come out. The board is not answering anything. They haven’t had any meetings. It’s just hard to get information about what went on down there. It’s embarrassing, really,” said Gliedo.