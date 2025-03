The Fort Myers City Council‘s partnership with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has been a point of contention, resulting in a reversal of a prior decision.

The council initially voted to stop the partnership, but intense pressure from state and federal leaders led to a reversal last week.

Councilman Liston Bochette is currently in Tallahassee, advocating for Fort Myers to lawmakers.

He shared that he is frequently asked why the council did not initially approve the partnership with ICE.

“Hopefully we’ll instill the confidence and trust our legislature and our Senate needs to bring the money back to Fort Myers,” said Bochette. “My fingers are crossed that we’ll get all of our appropriations for the water systems or the hurricane shelters, but you never know what goes on behind closed doors.”

When asked what he tells lawmakers about the initial rejection, Bochette said, “Quite obviously, we needed more information sooner. It should have been in a workshop. It should have been in a discussion, but it got to the council.”

During a Friday city council meeting, Councilwoman Darla Bonk attributed the lack of information to the city attorney.

Bonk was one of three members who initially voted against the partnership.

Bochette emphasized that he does not place blame on anyone but is confident that the council will always be prepared in the future.