The Fort Myers Fire Department is urging the community to be open and honest during fire investigations.

Officials have noticed a concerning trend where individuals at fire scenes are hiding evidence or fearing repercussions.

“Why are you changing your story when there is no need to? You’re not in trouble,” said Rick Reynolds, Fort Myers Fire Marshal.

Reynolds emphasized that concealing evidence can hinder and delay investigations. He shared an incident involving a large fire at a multifamily complex caused by roofers using glue and torches.

The fire started when a can of glue was accidentally knocked over and ignited. By the time firefighters arrived, those responsible had fled the scene.

“One was a large fire at a multifamily complex, and they were roofers, and they were using glue, and they were torching it in, and they knocked over the can of glue, and it caught fire, and by the time we got there to suppress the fire, they were gone,” said Reynolds.

This incident highlights the importance of transparency during emergencies.

The Fort Myers Fire Department wants to assure the public that their primary focus is on safety, not punishment or issuing tickets.

“As many renters as we have in the city, I think that is probably driving a lot of this cause they don’t own a property, and they don’t want to be found at fault for having an accident,” said Reynolds.

Reynolds advised that if you find yourself at a fire scene, remember that honesty is crucial and firefighters are there to help.