Mariner High School wrestler Maximus Brady ended his senior season on a high note, standing atop the podium at the state wrestling championship after claiming his fourth straight state title.

“I ran through this scenario so many times in my head before even going out there,” said Brady. “It wasn’t shocking. Cause I already you know visualized it. But you know knowing to get it done and seeing my family and knowing I made little me proud was cool.”

Brady had been aiming for this achievement since he began high school wrestling, even before attending Mariner High School.

“The school I started at it was just a youth program,” said Brady. “You know they never had a four time state champ. And I always want the next best thing. So like I want to be the school’s first four time state champ. You know then obviously I moved and ended up here but my goal of being a four time state champ always followed me.”

During his pursuit of the title, Brady remained undefeated, savoring every moment with his family and friends.

“This is my final year I really just want to make sure I capture this because you know high school’s short and these are some of the best memories I’m ever going to have,” said Brady. “So I really want to make them permanent.”

Brady’s name will be a lasting presence at Mariner High School and in Lee County as he becomes only the second wrestler to achieve a four-peat.

“He’s been a huge role model for all the youth wrestlers in Cape Coral,” said Mariner wrestling coach Clay French. “Gives them something to work for and set goals to achieve and know they can achieve those goals.”

Brady reflected on his journey, saying, “Starting out I wasn’t the best wrestler you know. Not the most talented but you know put in a lot of effort, lot of hard work, lot of hours, lot of sweat. And kind of want that to be my legacy.”

Now, Brady is setting his sights on his ultimate goal: winning multiple national titles in college at Northern Iowa.