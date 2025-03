WINK News is back with Most Wanted Wednesday, spotlighting some of Southwest Florida’s most sought-after criminals.

This initiative, in collaboration with Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, aims to aid law enforcement by sharing crucial information about individuals they are trying to locate.

This week, authorities are searching for Arquesha Brown in Fort Myers.

The 47-year-old was involved in a brawl where she grabbed a gun and injured a woman. Fortunately, no shots were fired.

Brown barricaded herself in an apartment until a SWAT team intervened.

After pleading guilty, she received probation, which police now say she has violated.

Nadia Henson is another individual on the list. While working at a nursing home, the 32-year-old allegedly stole a resident’s credit card and made several purchases for herself.

Despite denying the accusations, she reportedly used the card to pay for her ride to the police station.

Henson was sentenced to 48 months of probation, but she is now accused of violating it. Authorities are looking for her in Cape Coral.

Matthew Knapp, now 45, was convicted of lewd and lascivious behavior with a young teenage girl when he was 33.

Despite his denials, investigators found over 1,000 text messages on his phone during a three-week period.

After serving his sentence, Knapp was released but failed to register as a sex offender, prompting the sheriff’s search for him in Fort Myers.

Residents have an opportunity to contribute to community safety. If you have seen any of these individuals, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.