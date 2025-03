Port Charlotte Beach Park is making strides to fully reopen after the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene.

WINK News crews observed some progress at the park’s facilities, but local residents believe more can be done.

Frank Kudrna, a resident living next to the park for over 10 years, expressed his desire for the park to open up more quickly.

“We’re not asking them to do millions of dollars or do these huge projects, but these minor things, like sidewalks opening up the beach, things minor like that, could be done very easily,” said Kudrna.

Although Charlotte County reopened some sports courts, bathrooms, and a boat ramp a few months ago, Kudrna hopes to once again gather with friends and neighbors at the pavilion.

“People who enter the park can’t go to the beach or use it. There used to be a lot of family activity on the beach, and we think that could all take place,” said Kudrna.

The county has plans for a new recreation center and pool to replace the existing ones.

Kudrna acknowledges the progress but wishes for more action, especially with hurricane season approaching.

“This is a huge amenity for the community. We think it’s a reason a lot of the people here bought property, because they could come down here and use this park. And as I said, testimony that 1.7 million people a year use this park,” said Kudrna.

Charlotte County expects the renovations to be completed by 2027. FEMA is collaborating with the county to expedite the process.

WINK News will continue to seek updates on the park’s future.