Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking mostly sunny conditions, bringing warmer temperatures throughout this Wednesday.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “High pressure to our west will bring more north wind, cooling temperatures in the morning. This afternoon, expect plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures, topping out in the upper 80s for most of Southwest Florida.”

Wednesday

High pressure will be centered across the Northern Gulf, which will keep our sky clear and bring warmer temperatures throughout Wednesday.

Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s this Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday

Thursday morning starts out mostly clear and pleasant, with some slightly less humid conditions.

Southwest Florida will see plenty of sunshine Thursday afternoon, with a mostly sunny sky.

Temperatures continue to be quite warm for the afternoon, with highs in the mid- to upper 80s.

Friday

We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds for your Friday plans with the breeze picking up throughout the day.

If you have been suffering from allergies the last few weeks, that breeze will make Friday afternoon a little worse.

Highs continue to be quite warm and in the mid to upper 80s.