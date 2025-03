While many are familiar with the stories of men who served in World War II, the women who served also played a crucial role in shaping history.

Bernice Pak is among the few remaining female World War II veterans in Southwest Florida. She stepped up during the war, filling roles that were once thought impossible for women to hold.

“This is our country. We’re going to fight for it and fight to the end. We weren’t going to give it up,” said Pak, reflecting on her decision to serve.

Pak was in high school when the war began, witnessing classmates leave—some never to return.

“I remember one of them joined the Air Force, and he died within months. To have one of your own age die, that was shocking. How do we die when we’re so young?” said Pak.

During that time, there was a silent understanding that every farewell could be the last.

“People were kind, because we knew that when they left the country, they may never come back again. So, these were our boys. We lost,” Pak said.

Military historian Justin Chumak highlighted the critical role that army nurses like Pak played during the war.

“They’d be shipped out to various military hospitals around the country, and they would do their job as nurses. Comforting the wounded who were coming in from their horrendous conditions overseas,” said Chumak.

Pak served in New Jersey, where she witnessed the injuries firsthand.

“The burns they got in the shipyards were terrible. I don’t want to see that kind of wound again,” Pak said.

The work of these women shaped history and aided American and allied soldiers in winning the war.

“The thing that they did helped American soldiers, British soldiers, our allies, fight and win the Second World War,” said Chumak.

Pak reflected on the impact of their service.

“The years after the war were the best years America ever had. I hope I represent the women who were with me during this war. And it was an honor for us to do it,” said Pak.

It wasn’t until about 50 years ago that women could command men and lead convoys. Pak and her generation changed the course of history, paving the way for future generations.