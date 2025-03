Canadian anti-tariff billboards that read “Tariffs are Taxes” started appearing in Southwest Florida.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said these digital billboards aim to spread awareness across twelve red-leaning states, including Lee County.

Debra O’Brien, a local resident, said it’s anti-American.

“We have to put a stop to it,” O’Brien said. “We need to keep our economy strong. We need to support America.”

Cindy Timonen, a snowbird from Minnesota, is backing up the neighboring country.

“I don’t blame the Canadians one bit for doing this. We brought this on ourselves,” Timonen said.

Timonen said she hopes the billboards will serve as a wake-up call.

“I hope that it makes them realize that these tariffs are a tax,” Timonen said. “It’s going to hurt the average American person.”

O’Brien, however, said the tariffs are a demonstration of American strength.

“We are number one in the world, and we have to be strong and say things like that. I agree with his tariffs and what Trump is doing,” O’Brien said.

Mirian Jaehning, another Florida local, said other countries have been ripping off the United States for decades. Now, something is being done about it.

“They were charging us before too, and nobody said anything about it until now that he’s the president,” Jaehning said.

Jaehning said the tariffs might bring benefits in the long run.

“I would like the idea that jobs will be here in America because I remember a long time ago, things were more quality, even though there were high prices, but the quality was much better than now,” Jaehning said.

She said only time will tell.

“Let’s see what happens in the future, we don’t know yet,” said Jaehning.

The billboards have sparked a conversation about the economic impact of tariffs in Fort Myers and beyond.