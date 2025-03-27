Changes coming to Social Security identification

The Social Security Administration is changing how people can verify their identity for retirement, survivors, or family benefits.

Verification will now require an online or in-person visit to a Social Security office, as phone verification will no longer be an option.

Dr. Thomas Felke, Executive Director of the Shady Rest Institute on Positive Aging, warned that these changes could lead to chaos.

“You can’t just walk into a Social Security Administration office and do this,” said Felke. “You need to have an appointment. We know that nationally, on average, wait times are about a month long to try and get an appointment. And then you consider southwest Florida, it’s not like we have field offices just strewn about Southwest Florida.”

These changes aim to prevent fraud, but concerns have arisen about their impact on those needing disability insurance, Medicare, or Supplemental Security Income.

Initially, everyone needed to verify their identity online or in the office, but lawmakers intervened.

Now, individuals needing disability insurance, Medicare, or Supplemental Security Income can still verify their identity over the phone.

Debra Newman, who needed survivor benefits, shared her frustrations with the appointment process.

“It’s sort of unacceptable not to know if there’s an appointment in the foreseeable future,” said Newman. “And if someone says we can make you an appointment in two months, okay, at least you have a time frame. But if you’re just waiting and waiting and not hearing, then it’s just a little bit stressful.”

Newman expressed concerns about delays in receiving answers or benefits.

“I have a concern that people will, you know, it’ll take much longer for people to get answers to their questions or get the monies they deserve, or are, you know, or just in an appointment,” she said. “So I guess we’ll see how that goes.”

Felke also criticized the strategy to reduce fraud.

“As we’re looking to eliminate waste and fraud, I feel like what we’re doing is creating a larger scale problem for ourselves,” said Felke. “We probably need more investment into Social Security, not the elimination of offices, the elimination of staffers.”

Implementing these changes has been delayed to April 14 for additional employee training.

The three Social Security offices and locations in Southwest Florida are provided below.

Fort Myers Social Security Office

4220 Executive Circle, Suite 25, Fort Myers

Operation hours are Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Naples Social Security Office

2659 Professional Circle #1114, Naples

Operation hours are Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Port Charlotte Social Security Office

4054 Beaver Lane, Port Charlotte

Operation hours are Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.