Changes coming to Social Security identification

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
The only Perkins Restaurant & Bakery in south Lee County is closing April13, and the question now is what’s going to take its place.
The Social Security Administration is changing how people can verify their identity for retirement, survivors, or family benefits.
The Weather Authority is tracking a warm and breezy Thursday with conditions that may increase the risk of brush fires this afternoon.
NCH is taking medical training to an innovative level by providing real-life simulations for doctors and nurses.
A 6-foot alligator made an unexpected appearance at Florida Gulf Coast University, causing a commotion on a busy boardwalk.
The Fort Myers City Council’s partnership with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has been a point of contention
A 17-year-old hero is fighting for his life in the hospital after a violent incident in Collier County.
The Fort Myers Fire Department is urging the community to be open and honest during fire investigations.
While many are familiar with the stories of men who served in World War II, the women who served also played a crucial role in shaping history.
WINK News is back with Most Wanted Wednesday, spotlighting some of Southwest Florida’s most sought-after criminals. This initiative, in collaboration with Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, aims to aid law enforcement by sharing crucial information about individuals they are trying to locate. This week, authorities are searching for Arquesha Brown in Fort Myers. The 47-year-old was […]
A new video of a Florida Panther shows that these wild animals have more in common with house cats than you might think.
Fort Myers may soon see new traffic cameras installed in school zones along McGregor Boulevard.
Lawmakers have proposed a bill to ensure that artificial intelligence (AI) cannot be the sole factor in denying insurance claims. This includes claims for home, auto, or health insurance.
Estero 17-year-old Gianna Clemente is making her third appearance in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.
Two and a half years after Hurricane Ian, timeshare owners at Mariners Boathouse and Windward Passage Resort on Fort Myers Beach are still unable to access their properties.
The Social Security Administration is changing how people can verify their identity for retirement, survivors, or family benefits.
Verification will now require an online or in-person visit to a Social Security office, as phone verification will no longer be an option.
Dr. Thomas Felke, Executive Director of the Shady Rest Institute on Positive Aging, warned that these changes could lead to chaos.
“You can’t just walk into a Social Security Administration office and do this,” said Felke. “You need to have an appointment. We know that nationally, on average, wait times are about a month long to try and get an appointment. And then you consider southwest Florida, it’s not like we have field offices just strewn about Southwest Florida.”
These changes aim to prevent fraud, but concerns have arisen about their impact on those needing disability insurance, Medicare, or Supplemental Security Income.
Initially, everyone needed to verify their identity online or in the office, but lawmakers intervened.
Now, individuals needing disability insurance, Medicare, or Supplemental Security Income can still verify their identity over the phone.
Debra Newman, who needed survivor benefits, shared her frustrations with the appointment process.
“It’s sort of unacceptable not to know if there’s an appointment in the foreseeable future,” said Newman. “And if someone says we can make you an appointment in two months, okay, at least you have a time frame. But if you’re just waiting and waiting and not hearing, then it’s just a little bit stressful.”
Newman expressed concerns about delays in receiving answers or benefits.
“I have a concern that people will, you know, it’ll take much longer for people to get answers to their questions or get the monies they deserve, or are, you know, or just in an appointment,” she said. “So I guess we’ll see how that goes.”
Felke also criticized the strategy to reduce fraud.
“As we’re looking to eliminate waste and fraud, I feel like what we’re doing is creating a larger scale problem for ourselves,” said Felke. “We probably need more investment into Social Security, not the elimination of offices, the elimination of staffers.”
Implementing these changes has been delayed to April 14 for additional employee training.
The three Social Security offices and locations in Southwest Florida are provided below.
4220 Executive Circle, Suite 25, Fort Myers
Operation hours are Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
2659 Professional Circle #1114, Naples
4054 Beaver Lane, Port Charlotte
Operation hours are Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.