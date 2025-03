Crews in Fort Myers Beach are working hard to clear debris left by past hurricanes from local canals.

Hurricanes Ian, Helene and Milton wreaked havoc on the area, washing significant debris into the waterways.

WINK News was on the scene to witness the cleanup efforts firsthand.

Crews have been diligently working to remove the debris, which includes everything from furniture to bicycles and even parts of homes.

This effort is part of the Marine Debris Removal Project funded by FEMA.

“We have collected over 1,150 cubic yards of debris,” said Curtis Ludwig, the harbormaster of the Town of Fort Myers Beach. “We have cleared 14 canals already, and that’s about halfway through.”

Ludwig shared that the project began in January and primarily aims to make the water safer for boaters.

“The main goal of this project is to restore navigation to the canals,” Ludwig said. “It could be very hazardous. We don’t want any accidents or anything with boats hitting debris down the canals and causing harm to their vessel.”

The workers find excitement in the unexpected discoveries they make each day.

“Every day, they get excited about what they have to tell me that they pulled out,” said Ludwig.

All the debris collected will be sent to landfills.

The project will run through April 30, after which crews will reassess the canals to determine what remains to be done.