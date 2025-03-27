Collier County first responders extinguish brush fire near golf course

Credit: WINK News

A brush fire in Collier County threatened the Tiburon Golf Club in Naples on Wednesday, but quick action from first responders helped prevent disaster.

Ronnie Russo, one of the golf club’s caddie program members, witnessed the fire firsthand.

“I saw what looked like a bottle rocket come out of the sky and land just beyond that bunker,” said Russo.

From the 13th hole, Russo and other golfers watched as thick black smoke filled the horizon.

“We were actually seeing like snowflakes, black snowflakes,” said Russo. “That was probably burnt vegetation from the other side of the fire – the major fire.”

The fire burned outside the course, but Russo worried about the hundreds of residents living in homes within the Tiburon community.

“The wind was so powerful, my biggest concern was, you know, the spread of it,” said Russo. “At that point in time, I called 911.”

Minutes later, Russo saw helicopters in the sky.

“There were helicopters coming with the water scoops,” he said. “They were scooping right out of the pond on our fifteenth hole and just splashing it out onto the fire.”

After about four large water drops, Collier County first responders successfully extinguished the fire.

“I couldn’t think of a better outcome obviously,” said Russo. “Prevention is worth a ton of cure.”