Collier County first responders extinguish brush fire near golf course

Lynn Watts, a longtime Goodwill shopper, found herself in the midst of the bustling scene.
Sanibel, a city known for its resilience, is now facing challenges as some of its beloved landmarks remain in disrepair.
A brush fire in Collier County threatened the Tiburon Golf Club in Naples on Wednesday, but quick action from first responders helped prevent disaster.
A unique mobile gym for dogs is making waves in Naples, offering a convenient way for pets to exercise without leaving their homes.
The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the Army Corps, marking a significant victory for Everglades restoration efforts.
A new bill passed by the Florida Senate could shift the power to officials in Charlotte County and elsewhere to decide school start times.
Canadian anti-tariff billboards that read “Tariffs are Taxes” started appearing in Southwest Florida.
Construction delays on Little Pine Island Bridge are frustrating local drivers, and FDOT said the cause is concrete supply issues.
A new bill making its way through the Florida Legislature could overturn the ban on plastic straws in Fort Myers Beach.
Sanibel is taking measures to protect homes and the environment through prescribed burns.
Crews in Fort Myers Beach are working hard to clear debris left by past hurricanes from local canals.
FC Naples will soon be playing in the promotion and relegation system, a staple in European soccer, once its implemented by the United Soccer League.
A prescribed burn took place at Estero Bay Preserve State Park on 40 acres of land Wednesday and Thursday, sparking discussion among neighbors about the safety and need of such fires.
A national search is on for FGCU’s next head women’s basketball coach after Chelsea Lyles resigned from the position at her alma mater.
March Madness has become more than just a basketball tournament; it’s also a popular time for men to undergo vasectomies.
Ronnie Russo, one of the golf club’s caddie program members, witnessed the fire firsthand.
“I saw what looked like a bottle rocket come out of the sky and land just beyond that bunker,” said Russo.
From the 13th hole, Russo and other golfers watched as thick black smoke filled the horizon.
“We were actually seeing like snowflakes, black snowflakes,” said Russo. “That was probably burnt vegetation from the other side of the fire – the major fire.”
The fire burned outside the course, but Russo worried about the hundreds of residents living in homes within the Tiburon community.
“The wind was so powerful, my biggest concern was, you know, the spread of it,” said Russo. “At that point in time, I called 911.”
Minutes later, Russo saw helicopters in the sky.
“There were helicopters coming with the water scoops,” he said. “They were scooping right out of the pond on our fifteenth hole and just splashing it out onto the fire.”
After about four large water drops, Collier County first responders successfully extinguished the fire.
“I couldn’t think of a better outcome obviously,” said Russo. “Prevention is worth a ton of cure.”