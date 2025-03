A prescribed burn took place at Estero Bay Preserve State Park on 40 acres of land Wednesday and Thursday, sparking discussion among neighbors about the safety and need of such fires.

Some residents expressed concerns about the impact on the preserve’s appearance.

“Ever since I moved here and started walking back here, it didn’t look like this State Park was very well maintained,” said Eleanor Murano, who lives nearby. “It was overgrown. They did come and cut a pathway, a couple of pathways here… but it just looked like a wasteland.”

Murano also shared her thoughts on a previously prescribed burn.

“The wasteland had turned into all these beautiful sable palms were all charred,” she said. “The little undergrowth was charred. I didn’t see how it improved anything. So you know if it’s going to improve things, I’d like to know how, because it looks worse than ever right now.”

Despite these concerns, prescribed burns serve an important purpose in maintaining forest health by reducing underbrush and deadfall that can fuel wildfires.

“Because we’re surrounded, especially by the preserve,” said Philip Mewhinney, another local resident. “Our development, South Wind Preserve, is right on the edge of this. So anything they can do to mitigate the damage and the potential for a bad situation is very helpful.”

Crews from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection conducted the burn on Wednesday and Thursday.

“Their trucks were all around here,” said Murano.

“There was a big, big plume of smoke,” added Mewhinney.

And while some residents in the area told WINK News they were worried about high winds and temperatures in the area, the crews conducting the burn took all factors into account.

As stated on the Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s website: “Any prescription for fire takes into consideration fuel type, fuel moisture, relative humidity, air temperature, wind speed and wind direction.”

Prescribed fires are also set and extinguished by trained professionals under permits issued by the Florida Forest Service.

“You just have to pray that the professionals know what they’re doing, and they seem to, seem to keep it all under control,” said Mewhinney.

To learn more about prescribed burns, click here.