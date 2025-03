The search is on for Florida Gulf Coast University’s new women’s basketball coach.

Former head coach Chelsea Lyles resigned after taking over midseason, sending shockwaves through the university.

FGCU Director of Athletics Colin Hargis said Lyles informed him she was leaving on Monday, without giving a specific reason as to why.

“She just said she needed to step away for some personal reasons,” Hargis said.

Lyles was a part of the program since 2008, first as a player, then as an assistant to Karl Smesko, from whom she took over the role in November when he took a job leading the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream.

Hargis shared his reaction to her resignation.

“Disappointment. You know, I selected her for a reason. It was a unique situation, having to make that hire in the middle of a season. She’s been an incredible part of this legacy here at FGCU, both as a student-athlete and a coach, so I was disappointed because I was really looking forward to building the next chapter with her.”

Now, the next chapter belongs to someone else.

A national search for Lyles’ replacement is already underway.

“I want the right person who wants to be here at FGCU, who wants to be a part of building the culture here and opening up this next chapter for FGCU women’s basketball. The initial interest in 72 hours already has me really encouraged about this next chapter.”

It’s a chapter Hargis hopes begins as quickly as possible.

“We’re well aware of the transfer portal. That’s the buzzword nowadays with all of college athletics, so we’re aware of the impact on that, as well as our current roster that we have, so we’re going to move as quickly as we can to make sure we make the right hire.”

After losing their longtime head coach and his replacement back-to-back, Hargis hopes to restore stability to the program and said the coaching turnover is a testament to the Eagles’ success.

“I want people who want to be here, right? We want to make sure that we have stability and we grow this, but if and when somebody were to leave, or if they leave for whether it’s a professional job, Power Five, whatever it might be, I think that speaks volumes to what we’re doing here and the quality of the programs we have.”

Lyles has not yet announced her next move.

She led the Eagles to another ASUN championship and NCAA tournament berth this season.

Hargis did not give specifics regarding who or how many people have applied for the vacant coaching job.

He did tell WINK News that one assistant coach told him today that she is leaving as well. He would not name who that assistant was.