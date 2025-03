A new bill making its way through the Florida Legislature could overturn the ban on plastic straws in Fort Myers Beach.

If passed, it would prevent local governments from restricting plastic use and erase any existing laws.

On Fort Myers Beach, visitors will find biodegradable or paper straws when ordering a drink at restaurants. The town banned plastic straws in 2017, but Sen. Jonathan Martin believes these local bans are ineffective.

Martin aims to create a statewide process to regulate, or not regulate, single-use plastics.

Carolyn Thomas enjoyed her iced tea with a view of Fort Myers Beach and appreciated the biodegradable straw provided by her La Ola bartender.

“If she had it her way, ‘We wouldn’t even have plastic cups. It’s doable,'” said Thomas.

Chris Maul and Terri Rolfe share Thomas’s aversion to plastic.

“They’re horrible for the bay and the Gulf,” said Maul.

“The plastic straws concern us for the beaches and for the animals in the water and just for garbage,” said Rolfe.

They are glad the beach banned plastic straws years ago. However, Sen. Martin wants to prevent local governments from restricting single-use plastic and erase any current laws.

“We have to stay motivated to keep our beaches and our waterways safe and clean from plastic,” said Martin, “and in order to do that, I think we need to get all of the stakeholders together, and we need to address this from a statewide level.”

Martin explained that while local governments may pass laws with the goal of keeping beaches clean, these efforts might not be as effective as they seem.

“It creates a false sense of security,” said Martin. “We forget, oftentimes, that the plastic that we see on the beach is not coming from that city. It’s being washed up from the ocean or from the Gulf or from the rivers, and those rivers flow all throughout the state.”

Matt DePaolis with the Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation expressed concerns about the state potentially taking a “laid-back approach” to regulating plastic, if at all.

John, a local resident, seemed to agree with Martin’s perspective.

“I like my plastic straws. Why? Paper straws are a pain in the rear,” said John. “Look, we’re gonna have plastic one way or the other. You can’t get around plastic. Plastic pipe, plastic wall boxes, everything’s plastic, so we’re in a world of plastic.”