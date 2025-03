There is a new featherweight world boxing champion and she hails from right here in Fort Myers.

Earlier this month, we first told you about the undefeated former Fort Myers police officer and Police Athletic League coach Tiara Brown as she trained for the fight.

It has been her career goal to bring the world title home to Fort Myers and this week she got to do just that.

From the moment she stepped in the championship ring she was focused.

“The boos were so loud, but I blocked it all out,” Brown said. “I just kept my mind on hearing the commentator say, ‘and the new.'”

Ten rounds later, her dream came true.

For years, Tiara waited for her world title shot.

When WINK News caught up with her in the gym last month, she already knew the belt was hers for the taking.

“I’m bringing that belt back to America,” Brown said in February. “I know I can do this. I will do this. I’m going to do this.”

When the lights shined the brightest, she did it.

“When I got my shot, I kicked the door down.”

For years, Tiara and previous world champion Skye Nicolson exchanged jabs on social media.

They met for the world championship in Australia and in a split decision victory, Tiara walked out of the ring the world champion.

“I was like, in my head, ‘I told you I was going to get you.’ Certain things that she was saying were really getting underneath my skin, so when I won, I was like, ‘Gotcha!'”

The best part of winning the WBC featherweight world championship is who she gets to share it with: the kids she coaches at the Fort Myers Police Athletic League.

“I’ll get to see all my babies today and I’m very excited about it. They’ve always wanted to be like me, but now they see that you can do it.”

Because for Tiara, her success in the ring is driven by being a positive role model for her community.

“I’m the champion of the world and I’m just so happy that I could bring this back to Fort Myers, because Fort Myers is a small city, but more people are starting to realize, like, hey, Fort Myers, we’ve got some athletes here.”

And one of those athletes is the best in the world.

Now the undefeated, 19-0, world champion and her belt are back home, training kids at the PAL.

She plans to fight again in June.