March Madness has become more than just a basketball tournament; it’s also a popular time for men to undergo vasectomies.

This trend has seen an increase in recent years, with many men choosing to schedule the procedure during this busy basketball season.

“March Madness is a big time for men to go through with their vasectomies,” said Dr. Mark Leo, a urologist at Precision Healthcare Specialists in Fort Myers.

Leo has observed a significant rise in the number of men opting for vasectomies during the tournament, sometimes doubling the usual figures.

“It seems to be the perfect combination of timing that a man can do something that he’s thought about for his family and then be rewarded with two or three days of relaxation,” Leo told WINK News health and medical reporter Amy Oshier.

It seems perfect, in fact. The recovery period after a vasectomy requires men to lay up for a few days, making the timing ideal for men to pass the recovery time watching basketball games.

“The problem is that most of the time, the procedure goes so well, the patients feel great, and they don’t want to stay down. Then, they might get extra swelling or pain. That’s why the added activity on television gives them the incentive to really stay off their feet,” said Leo.

Over the years, times and teams have changed, but the vasectomy procedure itself is largely unchanged. It can be performed on-site with a local anesthetic, making it a convenient option for many.

Using a no-scalpel approach, doctors puncture the skin and sever the tube that carries sperm. It’s a quick 10-15 minute procedure with no need for stitches, and most men bounce back in a couple of days.

