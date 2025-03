A unique mobile gym for dogs is making waves in Naples, offering a convenient way for pets to exercise without leaving their homes.

Jaime Daniels, the owner of My Dog’s Mobile Gym, stumbled upon the idea while browsing TikTok. A week later, she found herself in Miami purchasing a bus to bring the concept to life.

“It was just kind of a no-brainer,” Daniels said. “I’ve been involved in dogs for my whole life, so it just seemed like a really great way to do something fun and rewarding.”

The mobile dog gym provides an innovative solution for dogs to expend energy. Daniels equips the dogs with harnesses and clips them in, allowing them to run or walk on treadmills inside the bus.

“Most dogs literally run,” Daniels said. “They see me pull up and they run to the bus. They jump on the treadmill themselves. They’re so happy. It really brings out a whole different side.”

Daniels noted that the treadmill can aid in digestion, build confidence, and improve sleep for dogs.

She also visits the Humane Society once a week to help dogs manage anxiety and energy through her “Sponsor a Shelter Dog” program.

“Many have become more adoptable because of that,” she said.

For those interested in sponsoring a dog, more information is available at My Dogs Mobile Gym’s website.