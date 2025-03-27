NCH Naples uses actors to prepare medical staff for emergencies

WINK News
The Social Security Administration is changing how people can verify their identity for retirement, survivors, or family benefits.
The Weather Authority is tracking a warm and breezy Thursday with conditions that may increase the risk of brush fires this afternoon.
NCH is taking medical training to an innovative level by providing real-life simulations for doctors and nurses.
A 6-foot alligator made an unexpected appearance at Florida Gulf Coast University, causing a commotion on a busy boardwalk.
The Fort Myers City Council’s partnership with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has been a point of contention
A 17-year-old hero is fighting for his life in the hospital after a violent incident in Collier County.
The Fort Myers Fire Department is urging the community to be open and honest during fire investigations.
While many are familiar with the stories of men who served in World War II, the women who served also played a crucial role in shaping history.
WINK News is back with Most Wanted Wednesday, spotlighting some of Southwest Florida’s most sought-after criminals. This initiative, in collaboration with Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, aims to aid law enforcement by sharing crucial information about individuals they are trying to locate. This week, authorities are searching for Arquesha Brown in Fort Myers. The 47-year-old was […]
A new video of a Florida Panther shows that these wild animals have more in common with house cats than you might think.
Fort Myers may soon see new traffic cameras installed in school zones along McGregor Boulevard.
Lawmakers have proposed a bill to ensure that artificial intelligence (AI) cannot be the sole factor in denying insurance claims. This includes claims for home, auto, or health insurance.
Estero 17-year-old Gianna Clemente is making her third appearance in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.
Two and a half years after Hurricane Ian, timeshare owners at Mariners Boathouse and Windward Passage Resort on Fort Myers Beach are still unable to access their properties.
Water quality advocates celebrated a victory after a lawsuit from three Florida sugar companies was rejected in court.
At the Judith and Marvin Herb Family Simulation Center, hospital staff can practice and hone their skills by accessing various resources, including operating rooms, crash carts, and mannequins.
Jen Hart, the chief culture officer at NCH, also volunteers as an actor, helping students navigate various medical scenarios.
“We’ve had caregivers who are upset and want to know more about what’s going on with their family member and how to deal with those emotions up to most recently, we had someone who presented with certain symptoms, and the clinician had to come in and say, Okay, what? What do we have here based upon the actor’s portrayal,” said Hart.
The training goes beyond mannequins, as Tessa Ann Smith, the center’s coordinator, emphasized the importance of using actors to enhance the training experience.
“You get the facial expressions, and they can’t; we can’t get that from a mannequin. They bring the scenarios to life,” said Smith.
Actors are provided with documents detailing their roles and actions for each scenario, ensuring a realistic portrayal.
Smith also highlighted the involvement of nursing students and other professionals in the simulations.
“We’ll have nursing students be a part of it. If it’s something we think EMS would be beneficial for, Or paramedics, we will have someone actually in those roles join us,” said Smith.
These efforts aim to remove uncertainties and prepare medical personnel to provide adequate care when it matters most.
The Trauma Troupe of volunteer actors also collaborates with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office for training exercises.