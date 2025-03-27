NCH Naples uses actors to prepare medical staff for emergencies

NCH is taking medical training to an innovative level by providing real-life simulations for doctors and nurses.

At the Judith and Marvin Herb Family Simulation Center, hospital staff can practice and hone their skills by accessing various resources, including operating rooms, crash carts, and mannequins.

Jen Hart, the chief culture officer at NCH, also volunteers as an actor, helping students navigate various medical scenarios.

“We’ve had caregivers who are upset and want to know more about what’s going on with their family member and how to deal with those emotions up to most recently, we had someone who presented with certain symptoms, and the clinician had to come in and say, Okay, what? What do we have here based upon the actor’s portrayal,” said Hart.

The training goes beyond mannequins, as Tessa Ann Smith, the center’s coordinator, emphasized the importance of using actors to enhance the training experience.

“You get the facial expressions, and they can’t; we can’t get that from a mannequin. They bring the scenarios to life,” said Smith.

Actors are provided with documents detailing their roles and actions for each scenario, ensuring a realistic portrayal.

Smith also highlighted the involvement of nursing students and other professionals in the simulations.

“We’ll have nursing students be a part of it. If it’s something we think EMS would be beneficial for, Or paramedics, we will have someone actually in those roles join us,” said Smith.

These efforts aim to remove uncertainties and prepare medical personnel to provide adequate care when it matters most.

The Trauma Troupe of volunteer actors also collaborates with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office for training exercises.