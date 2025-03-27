WINK News

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery to close in Estero

Author: Sheldon Zoldan, Gulfshore Business
The only Perkins Restaurant & Bakery in south Lee County is closing April13, and the question now is what’s going to take its place.

The restaurant sits in the Shoppes of Grande Oak next to McDonald’s at the northeast corner of Ben Hill Griffin Parkway and Corkscrew Road in Estero.

The restaurant will start closing in the late afternoon starting March 31 and close for good April 13, according to employees.

