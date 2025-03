The Pine Island Bridge project is facing yet another delay, causing frustration among residents and local businesses.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) announced that a crucial concrete pour, initially scheduled for this week, will take place Friday at 2 a.m. and is expected to last around five hours.

This step is essential for completing the current phase of the project.

FDOT explained that the delay was due to the concrete not meeting state quality standards.

They emphasized that safety and quality are top priorities to ensure the bridge can withstand future storms.

Nancy Cote, executive director of Beacon of Hope, the largest nonprofit on Pine Island, said the ongoing traffic issues are exacerbating the needs of local residents.

“You would think that the traffic is going to go there, that the people are going to visit all our great establishments, but unfortunately, it’s a mix. It’s mostly contractors coming out to do jobs on people’s home repairs because there are still a lot of people who need repairs on their homes, and it’s really affecting the service industry, so those are a lot of the people who have young families,” said Cote.

Dale Haubenriser, a Pine Island local, expressed his frustration with the frequent delays.

“The traffic gets so backed up on both sides sometimes if I’m at my daughter’s house, it takes me two hours to get home,” said Haubenriser.

Haubenriser also questioned the progress of the construction work.

“I drive across and I’m going ‘what are they doing?’ Half of them are just standing there. I won’t say what it looks like they are doing, but that’s a fact,” he said.

Bill Randall, another Pine Island resident who has lived there for five years, shared his perspective on the situation.

“We all have wondered what the scope of the work is,” said Randall.

Randall noted that he recently saw a large group of workers making progress on the bridge.

“A couple of days ago, I saw about 15 or 20 guys out there, and they were all working. They were getting that rhubarb to get that concrete ready, and that was a good thing to see, but the bottom line is we want our two lanes back,” Randall said.

As the delays continue, Randall humorously described how he spends his time while waiting in traffic.

“A short book, you see reading books while driving, I dont think thats legal is it, let me qualify that my motor is shut off and I put it in park so maybe I’m not driving,” he said.

Local businesses have been leaning on nonprofits for support during this time.

With resources on the island, there is some relief, but the community eagerly awaits the full reopening of the Pine Island Bridge.

FDOT stated they are working on the water-cement ratio to ensure the bridge’s durability.