Sanibel is taking measures to protect homes and the environment through prescribed burns.

The island’s Prescribed Fire Task Force recently held a community meeting to discuss their plans.

Erin Myers, project leader for the Southwest Florida Refuges Complex, emphasized the careful planning involved in these burns.

“If just one thing doesn’t fit, we’re not going to burn,” said Myers, “so we do a lot of planning, we do a lot of preparation and then we will put fire on the ground.”

Sanibel resident Sally Haynes attended the meeting with concerns about the potential for fires to get out of control.

“What happens if it gets out of control and it sounds like the planning they’re doing in advance to make sure the weather conditions are right, that the island is wet enough and they have plenty of people on standby,” said Haynes.

Deputy Fire Chief John Di’Maria highlighted the importance of the community being “fire-wise.”

“Emphasize to the Sanibel community what it is to be what we call a concept of being fire-wise,” said Di’Maria. “Being fire-wise is creating a defensible space around your home, which is 30 feet that helps protect the structure.”

A graphic shared at the meeting illustrated how residents can create defensible space, extending beyond five feet from their homes into the green extended zone.

The task force plans to conduct prescribed burns in the Botanical Site Unit and the Legion Curve Unit.

However, officials have not set a date yet. They are waiting for the right weather conditions and for children to be out of school for the summer.