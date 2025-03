Sanibel, a city known for its resilience, is now facing challenges as some of its beloved landmarks remain in disrepair.

The city has declared several properties dangerous or distressed, including a once-popular ice cream spot that has been left neglected for years.

Arlene Dillon, a homeowner in the Trade Winds neighborhood, shared her memories of these local staples.

“Listen. DQ, moment of silence, you know, the antique store. These are places that we’ve been going to since we’ve all lived here,” said Dillon.

The Dairy Queen, once a lively spot, now sits fenced off and deteriorated. Other locations, like the former treasure trove of antiques, are boarded up and forgotten.

WINK News visited five sites that Sanibel Island Code Enforcement has identified as distressed, dangerous, or in dire need of attention.

“The motel has existed inside a regular neighborhood, and it’s been all wonderful, but Hurricane Ian really was catastrophic for everyone, and these properties have been in complete disrepair since then,” Dillon said.

Dillon expressed hope that changes are on the horizon for Sanibel as code enforcement is finally taking steps to address these issues.

“The properties that we’re standing on now, was an old Florida motel. We used to stay in it before we built our house here,” she said. “But we’re very happy as a neighborhood to see that code enforcement is finally going to make sure they come down.”

While some structures are in discussions with Sanibel, others remain as reminders of past storms.

“Change is inevitable. Growth is optional. We have to grow. So Mother Nature gave us this, and we have to do what we can with it,” Dillon added.

The city hosts code enforcement meetings every Monday, with several properties in Sanibel set for hearings soon.

The Dairy Queen property owner is actively working to save the building, as confirmed in a conversation with WINK News.