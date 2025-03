FC Naples is buzzing with excitement as the United Soccer League (USL) is set to adopt the promotion and relegation system. This marks a historic moment as it will be the first time the system is implemented in the United States.

“You have to fight every day and every point matters to another level,” said Matt Poland, the club’s head coach and sporting director. “So grinding out a draw sometimes away from home now that one point can be the difference between relegation and staying up. So it makes it the most pure authentic brand of soccer you have.”

Poland, who has firsthand experience with the system from his playing days in Europe, shared insights into the intensity it brings.

“Both are stressful in their own way but it does add to the intensity and it brings another level of seriousness to the players,” said Poland. “The other thing it does is keep the community engaged. Sometimes when teams fall out of playoff contention it’s easy for a team or the fans to stop coming out and supporting. But when you’re in a relegation battle, now the fans want to support you to continue to bring that energy to motivate the team to stay in the league.”

This new system will allow clubs that perform well to be promoted to a higher tier, while those that struggle could be relegated to a lower tier within the USL. FC Naples currently plays in USL League One, which will serve as the third tier in this system.

Brecc Evans, a defender in his seventh season in the USL, expressed his enthusiasm for the league’s direction.

“There are more markets within the US that are getting teams you know look at Naples here,” said Evans. “More and more opportunities for players to prove themselves now that it’s heading in the more merit based league is very exciting for players who want to cement themselves and prove themselves.”

As FC Naples gears up for this new chapter, the club and its supporters are eager to embrace the challenges and opportunities that the promotion and relegation system will bring.

It will be a few years until the system is implemented. It could be in 2027 or 2028 once the USL Division One is formed, which will be top tier of the new system.