Warm and breezy this Thursday afternoon

Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a warm and breezy Thursday with conditions that may increase the risk of brush fires this afternoon.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “As low pressure develops from the southwest, the breeze in our area will be expected to increase throughout the afternoon. Along with above-normal temperatures, this Thursday will be dry and breezy.”

Thursday

Our warmer-than-normal stretch of weather continues this Thursday, with highs topping out in the mid to upper 80s.

Expect a lot of sunshine throughout Thursday, with breezy conditions developing in the afternoon.

Dry and breezy conditions will lead to a higher risk of brush fires this Thursday.

Friday

We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds for your Friday plans, and the breeze will pick up throughout the day.

If you have been suffering from allergies the last few weeks, that breeze will make Friday afternoon a little worse.

Highs continue to be quite warm and in the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday

Dry and mild Saturday morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

While the morning will start dry, scattered rain and storms will develop in the afternoon and impact Southwest Florida throughout the afternoon and early evening.

Highs top out in the mid-80s.