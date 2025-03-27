Warm and breezy this Thursday afternoon

WINK News
The only Perkins Restaurant & Bakery in south Lee County is closing April13, and the question now is what’s going to take its place.
The Social Security Administration is changing how people can verify their identity for retirement, survivors, or family benefits.
The Weather Authority is tracking a warm and breezy Thursday with conditions that may increase the risk of brush fires this afternoon.
NCH is taking medical training to an innovative level by providing real-life simulations for doctors and nurses.
A 6-foot alligator made an unexpected appearance at Florida Gulf Coast University, causing a commotion on a busy boardwalk.
The Fort Myers City Council’s partnership with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has been a point of contention
A 17-year-old hero is fighting for his life in the hospital after a violent incident in Collier County.
The Fort Myers Fire Department is urging the community to be open and honest during fire investigations.
While many are familiar with the stories of men who served in World War II, the women who served also played a crucial role in shaping history.
WINK News is back with Most Wanted Wednesday, spotlighting some of Southwest Florida’s most sought-after criminals. This initiative, in collaboration with Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, aims to aid law enforcement by sharing crucial information about individuals they are trying to locate. This week, authorities are searching for Arquesha Brown in Fort Myers. The 47-year-old was […]
A new video of a Florida Panther shows that these wild animals have more in common with house cats than you might think.
Fort Myers may soon see new traffic cameras installed in school zones along McGregor Boulevard.
Lawmakers have proposed a bill to ensure that artificial intelligence (AI) cannot be the sole factor in denying insurance claims. This includes claims for home, auto, or health insurance.
Estero 17-year-old Gianna Clemente is making her third appearance in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.
Two and a half years after Hurricane Ian, timeshare owners at Mariners Boathouse and Windward Passage Resort on Fort Myers Beach are still unable to access their properties.
The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “As low pressure develops from the southwest, the breeze in our area will be expected to increase throughout the afternoon. Along with above-normal temperatures, this Thursday will be dry and breezy.”
Our warmer-than-normal stretch of weather continues this Thursday, with highs topping out in the mid to upper 80s.
Expect a lot of sunshine throughout Thursday, with breezy conditions developing in the afternoon.
Dry and breezy conditions will lead to a higher risk of brush fires this Thursday.
We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds for your Friday plans, and the breeze will pick up throughout the day.
If you have been suffering from allergies the last few weeks, that breeze will make Friday afternoon a little worse.
Highs continue to be quite warm and in the mid to upper 80s.
Dry and mild Saturday morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.
While the morning will start dry, scattered rain and storms will develop in the afternoon and impact Southwest Florida throughout the afternoon and early evening.
Highs top out in the mid-80s.