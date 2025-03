A 12-year-old student from Veterans Park Academy for the Arts was arrested on Thursday for making threats involving planting bombs around the school.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the agency became aware of the student’s plans after other students at the school reported him for making concerning drawings.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno praised the students in a statement.

“[I’m] beyond proud of the students who spoke up when they learned their peer had made violent plans,” said Marceno.

The School Threat Enforcement Team (STET) began investigating after students reported those disturbing drawings.

Detectives discovered the child had mapped out bomb placements around the school and written a manifesto detailing his intentions.

Further investigation of his school-issued Chromebook revealed searches for bomb-making videos and information on serial killers and terrorists.

The child faces charges for written or electronic threats to conduct an act of terrorism and threats to use a destructive device.

The investigation by STET continues with collaboration from the School District of Lee County to ensure student and staff safety.

WINK News has contacted the school’s principal and district for a statement. Our reporters are currently waiting for a response.