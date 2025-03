A local woman celebrated a milestone birthday in style, turning 96, with a dream experience at the Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee.

Roberta Sacco, who had never been to a casino before, lived out her dream of being a dealer surrounded by friends from Volante Senior Living.

“I lived a good, clean life. That’s good. My family was my most important thing,” said Sacco.

Her daughter, Gail Felton, shared how much this meant to her mother.

“My mother loves to play cards, and she would regularly play cards at home,” said Felton. “Unfortunately, her card friend passed away in July, so she hasn’t been playing cards all day, every day, for hours and hours. But growing up, she always played cards. She was in a card club.”

Sacco’s favorite person at Volante, Bobby Adkins, even came during his vacation to celebrate.

“What an honor: 96 years old, getting to make a wish come true,” said Adkins.

The celebration was complete with presents, balloons and a cake, all topped off with a heartfelt rendition of “Happy Birthday.”

Staff at the casino made sure to get the cards in Sacco’s hands, saying the smile on her face made it all worthwhile.