Zoe Routson transitioned from spiking volleyballs to serving on the pickleball court, and her skills significantly improved.

“I started playing for UF and now I’m addicted,” said Routson.

Routson plays for the University of Florida’s competitive club pickleball team, participating in the APP US Collegiate Championships at the Lake Kennedy Racquet Center in Cape Coral.

The field featured a total of 32 teams, including Florida State University.

“I’ve been playing for about a year or two before I came to FSU. So I knew it was that or soccer. Pickleball got the vote,” said James Lahey.

Other participating schools included the University of Central Florida, Wisconsin, Purdue, Stanford, and Indiana.

“I did my first college tournament last fall and looking at that versus what it’s like now is just crazy. How much it’s grown. It’s pretty sweet to see all the talent that’s grown at the universities that are coming out to this,” said Carter Wittendorf, who plays for Indiana’s club pickleball team.

“In Gainesville, I feel like we get used to playing each other and it gets a little boring sometimes. No offense to my Gators but it’s really nice to come out here and play against a bunch of different schools. A bunch of different skill levels and kind of gage where we are as a team,” said Routson.

These players took pride in representing their schools, and for Routson, the sport helped elevate her school spirit.

“In the beginning of my college career, I didn’t really bleed orange and blue like a lot of students do. But I feel like with pickleball, I was able to develop that school spirit,” said Routson.

The team championships are scheduled for Saturday at 9 a.m.