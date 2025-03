Autism Collier Charter School, scheduled to open in August 2025, announced in late March that it will share space during its first year with BridgePrep Academy, another charter school at 3161 Santa Barbara Blvd. in the Naples area.

ACCS was approved by the Collier County Public School Board in October 2024, and a search for a location had been underway since then. The new charter school plans to start its first year with 80 students and is designed to offer parents of students with autism a new educational option.

In announcing the location, ACCS Board President Jen Mitchell expressed gratitude to BridgePrep Academy for partnering with ACCS “to bring this much-needed educational option to families in Collier County. Their willingness to share space with ACCS demonstrates a shared commitment to expanding access to specialized education for students with autism.”

