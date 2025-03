Credit: WINK News

The Matlacha Pine Island Fire Control District is on the scene of a fire that broke out at a Bokeelia home.

Firefighters responded to the house fire located along Kingfish Road, east of Stringfellow Road, five miles north of Pine Island Road, at around 3:45 a.m. on Friday.

Upon arrival, the home was engulfed in flames, with propane and welding tanks around the structure’s perimeter.

After extinguishing the blaze, the home was deemed a total loss.

Two people were inside the home at the time and were able to escape unharmed.

The state fire marshall has been called to aid in the investigation.

Caution tape was placed around the scene while law enforcement conducted their investigation.

It remains unknown how the blaze broke out; however, WINK News will continue to provide updates whenever new information becomes available.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on air for any new developments on this story.