As fires become a frequent concern in the area, residents in brush-heavy regions like the Estates in Collier County need to be prepared.

Residents living near wooded areas should have a fire go-bag ready, especially with the arrival of spring. Keep the bag near your front door for easy access.

“The winds are extremely dry out there. The winds are picking up. It’s that time of the year,” said Lt. Armando Negrin of North Collier Fire Prevention.

Negrin emphasized the importance of being prepared, as firefighters might give only a five-minute evacuation notice during Florida fire season.

“One of the things we ask them to do is have a go-bag ready. Not something like you would use in a hurricane situation, but something for a minimum of 24 hours,” said Negrin.

He advised that every family member should have a bag with essentials, including any special dietary needs, important documentation and photos or videos of the property.

“Any special dietary needs you may have. Any documentation, paperwork. Some pictures and photos and videos of your property is important,” Negrin said.

Pets should also be included in the emergency plans. “If they are on any medications or have dietary needs as well prepare for that,” he added.

To protect homes, Negrin recommended creating a defensible space of about 30 feet around the house.

“Just make sure dry branches, anything touching your home, and remember, embers do tend to travel. Especially when it’s so windy, they can travel upwards of a mile and affect your home, and that particular area around your home,” he said.

Before leaving your home during an evacuation, ensure firefighters can access your property by leaving any gates unlocked.

For more on fire preparation tips, visit North Collier Fire Prevention.