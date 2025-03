Marco Island is no stranger to dolphins and manatees, but a herd of sand cows? That’s a new kind of wildlife making waves on the beach.

Charlie and Sadie, a father-daughter duo and former dairy farmers, are the creative minds behind these unique sand sculptures. Their passion for cows and art brings beachgoers to a halt as they admire the intricate designs.

It’s a lot of effort, but it’s not for sandcastles. These two are making sand cows.

Sadie expressed her love for cows, which fuels her dedication to the craft.

Connie, a Marco Island local, makes it a point to visit the sculptures whenever the Greens are in town.

Claire, a tourist, has been fortunate to catch the sculptures for the past two years.

“It’s worth every step,” she said.

This year, “Dancing with the Steers,” featuring two sand cows dancing together, stole the show.

The tradition starts long before they hit the sand, with brainstorming sessions that bring their ideas to life.

Charlie and Sadie are wrapping up their season with a sculpture titled “Sliding Home,” depicting a cow stealing a home base. A seat cushion found on the beach adds the finishing touch.

Catch this masterpiece before the tide washes it away.