Prom is often seen as an essential part of the high school experience. However, not everyone can or wants to afford it.

That’s where “Prom Not Prom” comes in, offering an affordable alternative.

“Prom Not Prom” is an event open to any high school student, allowing them to enjoy a prom-like experience without the high cost of a traditional school prom ticket.

Casey Yantorn, the event organizer, explained the significance of prom.

“It’s kind of like the rite of passage that, you know, like you go all through high school, like in anticipation of this, and, you know, it’s finally here, and we get to do this,” said Yantorn.

Despite its importance, the cost of attending the event can be prohibitive.

“My oldest last year was a junior, so we started this prom situation where she’s like, ‘Okay, I want to go to prom.’ And then she came back with the cost, and I thought, ‘Oh, my goodness, can we do this?’ We made it work, but it’s just so expensive that I thought, is this really affordable for a lot of people?” said Yantorn.

This concern led to the creation of the event, providing a more affordable option for students.

For the second year, Rise Church is transforming its rows of pews into a dance floor for the event.

“We will have the lights and the music and all the things going. We will have snacky foods available,” said Yantorn.

Rise Church Pastor Matt Eser shared the community’s positive feedback.

“The girls like getting dressed up. The guys just like being involved. Some of the first feedback we had was from a lady who was just like, ‘I can’t believe you guys are doing this. This is amazing,'” said Eser.

Yantorn emphasized the community aspect of the event.

“I really love the idea that they can see that there’s people in this community that care about them enough to give them an option, especially for those who may not be able to get the full amount for a bigger thing,” said Yantorn.

“Prom Not Prom” costs $35 per person, with registration required online. The event will take place next Friday, and all proceeds will support a youth group trip at Rise Church this summer.