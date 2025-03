The vibrant art scene in downtown Fort Myers is making waves with an exciting event.

The Fort Myers Mural Society has unveiled “Next Level Street Art,” a major public art event that promises to mesmerize the community with its creativity.

The two-day event is set to transform Bennett-Hart Park into a canvas of color and innovation.

“Art has evolved beyond the graffiti terminology,” said Shari Shifrin, director of the Fort Myers Mural Society. “It’s our opportunity to show the community that we’re fine artists.”

This weekend, the park will be taken over by the Fort Myers Mural Society’s “Next Level Street Art.”

Artists will use their brush strokes to push the boundaries of creativity.

“People can basically expect to interact with all the art pieces. Photographs are obviously the biggest opportunity,” said Shifrin.

From 3D structures to building-side murals, the art will come in all shapes and sizes. Artists from across the state and beyond will participate.

“In these interactions, you can actually speak with the artists!” said artist Holland King.

King traveled from Tampa to share his unique, spooky style with the community.

“I’ve always been into horror, like, especially classic horror, horror movies from way back when,” said King. “We’re standing in some Vamp her castle, this vampire, this vampirist’s castle. She’s getting ready for us to join us for a meal.”

Whether it’s a vampire or an alligator, there will be plenty of pieces to brush up on creativity.

The immersive public art event kicks off tomorrow at 10 a.m. and runs until Sunday.

To see the stunning art in person, head to Bennett-Hart Park this weekend.