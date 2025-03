Credit: Collier County Sheriff’s Office

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of stealing over $15,000 worth of Pokémon cards from a North Naples business.

Deputies arrested Fransico Alverez, 34, on Monday after a report was made regarding a commercial alarm activating at a business located at 1408 Rail Head Blvd.

Upon arrival at the business, deputies found the back door had been broken into, with an alarm screen panel on the floor and an exposed wire protruding out of the wall.

Further assessment found someone had ripped the alarm panel off the wall.

Deputies heard a subtle noise from inside the building. Walking deeper into the building, they found Alverez approaching them and surrendering himself.

After surrendering, deputies found that Alverez had stuffed a garbage bag with the Pokémon cards and other miscellaneous items from the store.

The business owner was contacted after Alverez was arrested, where he spoke with deputies. He last secured his store on Saturday, activating his alarm and camera systems.

Alverez has been charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools and grand theft.