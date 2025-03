A salon in Port Charlotte is stepping up to make prom dreams come true for girls from Port Charlotte and Lemon Bay High School.

The Prom Glam Giveaway, started by Candace Giunta, owner of Mobwives Salon, is aimed at helping girls find the perfect prom dress without stress.

“I have four daughters, two of them have already graduated from Lemon Bay High School, and it was always a challenge,” said Giunta. “Every time prom came up like I would order them a dress because there’s no place in Charlotte County to buy a dress.”

Giunta is collecting gently used dresses and offering free styling, jewelry, and a dress to keep for prom night.

“I understand prom is huge for them, and I just want to be available,” said Giunta. “I want to be their go-to. I want them to feel confident. I want them to not worry. I want them to not worry about the expense.”

Local businesses are joining the effort, providing drop-off locations at Mobwives Salon, Wiseguys Barbershop in Port Charlotte, On The Spot Window Tinting in Englewood, and Studio 51 in North Port.

So far, Giunta has collected about 30 dresses but hopes to reach 100 by the end of March.

“It’s been really tough to get, like, the word out and get the community to get involved,” said Giunta.

Girls can try on dresses at Mobwives Salon from April 1 through April 14. Licensed hair stylists and makeup artists are needed to volunteer on May 3.

To donate or volunteer, contact Mobwives Salon in Port Charlotte.