The connection between sugar and cancer is a topic of much discussion and confusion.

While diet is known to play a role in cancer risk, the relationship between sugar and cancer remains complex.

Paige Welsh, a registered dietitian at Cleveland Clinic, explained that the idea that sugar feeds cancer is somewhat misunderstood.

“When we eat anything with carbohydrates, things that people think probably aren’t so good, like soda or ice cream, but even things that are better carbohydrates, like fruit and bread, whole grain bread specifically, some of those carbohydrates get broken down into a sugar called glucose, and that’s a good thing. Systems like our brain and our muscle regeneration actually operate best if it’s got some of that glucose,” said Welsh.

Welsh emphasized that all cells, including cancer cells, rely on sugar for energy.

However, there is no research to suggest that directly eating sugar causes someone to develop cancer or affects the growth of cancer cells.

Instead, she highlighted the importance of being mindful of added sugars, which are not naturally occurring in foods and can contribute to obesity and other health issues linked to cancer.

“So, for females, we want to keep those added sugars to 25 grams per day. For males, we want to keep added sugars to 36 grams per day, but less is best, so just check those labels and make sure you’re not getting an overabundance,” Welsh said.

The best choice is to stick with wholesome, whole foods with naturally occurring sugars, which provide the energy the body needs.

Fruits are a good source of naturally occurring sugars, but if you’re craving something like chocolate or ice cream, moderation is key.