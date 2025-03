Less than two weeks after hundreds of residents packed a neighborhood information meeting to protest conceptual plans for a second location in Collier County, Costco Wholesale Corp. submitted formal development plans earlier this month for a new store proposed on the southeast corner of Collier Boulevard and Rattlesnake Hammock Road.

More expansive than shown in initial plans, the 162,671-square-foot Costco South Naples store would be more than 14,000 square feet larger than the Costco that has operated for 25 years on Naples Boulevard in North Naples. The new warehouse with a fuel station is proposed on nearly 22 acres of undeveloped, heavily wooded land that is part of the Hacienda Lakes mixed-use planned unit development. Abutting the proposed Costco property, an additional 4 acres of commercial outparcels with more than 45,000 square feet of building area are earmarked along Collier Boulevard for other businesses that have yet to be determined.

Before the Costco proposal advances to public hearings, the complex project will be scrutinized and modified by the county’s Growth Management and Community Development staff for an unspecified amount of time. Then, the proposal will be on the Planning Commission’s agenda before it is received by the Board of County Commissioners.

