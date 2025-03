The trial of a man accused of sexually abusing and killing a 2-year-old girl, began Friday.

Nicholas Canfield was arrested in 2020 after the child was found unresponsive in a North Fort Myers home where he was the designated caretaker.

Jurors are learning why Canfield was asked to care for his girlfriend’s three children while she worked.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, she worked six days a week and did not expect to come home to find her 2-year-old daughter dead.

In court, the defense arranged specific seating for the victim’s family, requesting that the child’s mother not be seated near the jury.

The state requested the presence of the victim’s father during the trial.

The state denied the defense’s request for a plea deal that would result in a life sentence for Canfield.

The prosecution detailed the events of April 29, 2020, when Jaliyah Ramos was found dead.

“On Wednesday, April 29th, 2020, Jaliyah was beaten, sexually battered and placed in a bathtub where she passed out and breathed in water,” said the state. “When Jasmine left for work that morning, she was asked to stay home by the children and Mr. Canfield, the children were crying. When Jasmine left for work, Jaliyah did not have those injuries that killed her.”

The defense explained Canfield’s presence as the children’s caretaker that day.

“She did her job six days a week; somebody had to watch the three kids, so he watched the three kids. Nothing seemed to alarm Ms. Ramos about the way he was conducting himself with her children. She is a responsible parent; otherwise, she would have never allowed Mr. Canfield to watch her children,” said the defense.

The trial is expected to last several days, with Canfield facing the death penalty.