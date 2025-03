A moving tribute to Vietnam veterans arrived in Southwest Florida. The traveling wall, a nearly identical replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., offered people a chance to reflect on the sacrifices of thousands who never made it home.

This year marked the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War. The traveling wall was displayed at JetBlue Park with the names of over 58,000 service members who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

The traveling Vietnam wall stood tall, not just in size but in meaning. Edwin Firth, a Vietnam veteran, shared his feelings about the wall. “It’s absolutely humbling and devastating at the same time. We lost some good men who worked hard and then gave their lives,” he said.

For veterans like Firth, the memories still weighed heavy.

“I had some classmates that came before me at the Naval Academy and were lost,” said Firth. “We lost close to 59,000 men, and some are still missing, probably presumed dead.”

Bob Sheehan, who helped bring the wall to the area, recognized the importance of this anniversary.

“That’s why we planned this last year, knowing that date was very important. We have so many veterans in this community—it’s a testament to them,” said Sheehan.

For those who lived through the war, the wall was personal. An Army veteran recalled a friend named Shelton who never made it home. “He was just another guy who went to high school with us, a normal guy of the ’60s and ’70s. Long hair and a good guy,” the veteran said.

The memories came quickly, and the wall offered a moment to reflect, remember and give gratitude. “Well, it’s just to give him remembrance and thank him again for the sacrifice,” said the veteran.

Sheehan emphasized the importance of honoring these veterans. “Many of them did not have a welcome like we give our military today, so we must let them know we do love them. We honor them,” said Sheehan.

The traveling wall will be at JetBlue Park through Saturday, holding names and memories of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

A special ceremony honoring the fallen heroes, featuring the color guard and a helicopter flyover, has been scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday.