Breezy with a few showers Friday afternoon and evening

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
The Weather Authority is tracking a breezier Friday with a mix of sun and clouds, which may produce showers, impacting your evening plans.
Lynn Watts, a longtime Goodwill shopper, found herself in the midst of the bustling scene.
Sanibel, a city known for its resilience, is now facing challenges as some of its beloved landmarks remain in disrepair.
A brush fire in Collier County threatened the Tiburon Golf Club in Naples on Wednesday, but quick action from first responders helped prevent disaster.
A unique mobile gym for dogs is making waves in Naples, offering a convenient way for pets to exercise without leaving their homes.
The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the Army Corps, marking a significant victory for Everglades restoration efforts.
A new bill passed by the Florida Senate could shift the power to officials in Charlotte County and elsewhere to decide school start times.
Canadian anti-tariff billboards that read “Tariffs are Taxes” started appearing in Southwest Florida.
Construction delays on Little Pine Island Bridge are frustrating local drivers, and FDOT said the cause is concrete supply issues.
A new bill making its way through the Florida Legislature could overturn the ban on plastic straws in Fort Myers Beach.
Sanibel is taking measures to protect homes and the environment through prescribed burns.
Crews in Fort Myers Beach are working hard to clear debris left by past hurricanes from local canals.
FC Naples will soon be playing in the promotion and relegation system, a staple in European soccer, once its implemented by the United Soccer League.
A prescribed burn took place at Estero Bay Preserve State Park on 40 acres of land Wednesday and Thursday, sparking discussion among neighbors about the safety and need of such fires.
A national search is on for FGCU’s next head women’s basketball coach after Chelsea Lyles resigned from the position at her alma mater.
The Weather Authority is tracking a breezier Friday with a mix of sun and clouds, which may produce showers, impacting your evening plans.
The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Expect a warm and breezy Friday, which will increase the threat of brush fires. While rain is in the forecast, do not expect it to have much impact if a brush fire occurs.”
For your Friday plans, we’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds, with the breeze picking up throughout the day.
Breezy conditions will increase the threat of brush fires, with a fire weather warning in effect for some Southwest Florida communities.
Highs continue to be quite warm in the mid-to-upper 80s.
Saturday morning will be dry and mild, with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s.
While the morning will start dry, scattered rain and storms will develop in the afternoon and impact Southwest Florida throughout the afternoon and early evening.
We’ll see 0.10 to 0.50″ of rain possible. Highs top out in the mid- to upper 80s.
Your Sunday morning plans will start with a mild and humid start.
While the morning will start drier, scattered rain and storms will develop throughout the afternoon and evening.
Temperatures will climb into the mid-80s on Sunday afternoon.