Breezy with a few showers Friday afternoon and evening

Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a breezier Friday with a mix of sun and clouds, which may produce showers, impacting your evening plans.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Expect a warm and breezy Friday, which will increase the threat of brush fires. While rain is in the forecast, do not expect it to have much impact if a brush fire occurs.”

Friday

For your Friday plans, we’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds, with the breeze picking up throughout the day.

Breezy conditions will increase the threat of brush fires, with a fire weather warning in effect for some Southwest Florida communities.

Highs continue to be quite warm in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Saturday

Saturday morning will be dry and mild, with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s.

While the morning will start dry, scattered rain and storms will develop in the afternoon and impact Southwest Florida throughout the afternoon and early evening.

We’ll see 0.10 to 0.50″ of rain possible. Highs top out in the mid- to upper 80s.

Sunday

Your Sunday morning plans will start with a mild and humid start.

While the morning will start drier, scattered rain and storms will develop throughout the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will climb into the mid-80s on Sunday afternoon.